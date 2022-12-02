The Ashes on the Lawn

A global pandemic. Thousands dying. A passive government. An afflicted group fueled by grief and anger. In this episode, first aired in 2020, Reporter Tracie Hunte wanted to understand this moment of pain and confusion. As she looked back three decades, she found a complicated answer to a simple question: when nothing seems to work, how do you make change?



Special thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci.





Episode Credits:

Reported by Tracie Hunt

Produced by Matt Kielty





