The Flight Before Christmas

Come fly with me, let’s fly away.



Once I get you up there

Where the air is rarefied

We'll just glide

Starry eyed

Into the abyss

Devoid of any sort of bliss

You might even hear

The shouts of fear just because we’re together (oh so close together)

In a metal tube

Eating schlocky, gruely food

Just please hold it in, there’s enough din, I don’t need to smell what you ate



Come on, fly with me, let's fly, let's fly

Pack up your bags and let's get out of here (come on let's fly away)

Special thanks to Natalie Compton, Julia Longoria, Mike Arnot, and everyone at Gate Gourmet.



EPISODE CREDITS:

Reported by - Matt Kielty, Simon Adler and Rachael Cusick

Produced by - Matt Kielty, Simon Adler and Rachael Cusick

With Production help from - Sindhu Gnanasambandan

Original music and sound design contributed by - Jeremy Bloom

and mixing help from - Arianne Wack

Fact-checking by - Natalie A. Middleton

Edited by - Pat Walters





CITATIONS:

Videos

Lou Boyer, the animal-flying pilot from our episode, has a great plane-forward Instagram account (https://www.instagram.com/loub747/). As well as a whole YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@loub747/videos) dedicated to snakes and planes. (Luckily, not both at the same time.)

Books

Richard Foss's Food in the Air and Space: The Surprising History of Food and Drink in the Skies (https://zpr.io/KZyTPJkSENVq)



The Death, Sex and Money series Estrangement (https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/deathsexmoney/projects/estrangement)





