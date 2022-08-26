A pizzeria owner in Kansas realizes that DoorDash is hijacking his pizzas. A Lyft driver conquers the streets of San Francisco until he unwittingly puts his family in danger. A Shipt shopper in Denton, Texas tries to crack the code of the delivery app that is slashing his pay. This week, Host Latif Nasser, Producer Becca Bressler, and Philosophy Professor Barry Lam dive into the ins and outs of a new and growing part of our world: the gig economy.



Special thanks to, Julie Wernau, Drew Ambrogi, David Condo, David Pickerell, Cory Doctorow, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Coby McDonald, Bret Jaspers, Peter Haden, Bill Pollock, Tanya Chawla, and Mateo Schimpf.



Episode Credits:

Reported by Becca Bressler, Latif Nasser, and Barry Lam

Produced by Becca Bressler, Eli Cohen, and Sindhu Gnanasambandan.

Original music and sound design contributed by Jeremy Bloom and Becca Bressler.

Mixing help from Arianne Wack

Fact-checking by Natalie Middleton

Edited by Pat Walters



CITATIONS

Articles:

Subscribe to Ranjan Roy's newsletter, Margins, here.

Jeffrey’s story was originally reported by Lauren Smiley for WIRED. Check out her piece for an even more in-depth look at his life as a gig driver.

Audio:

Check out Barry Lam’s podcast Hi-Phi Nation, a show about philosophy that turns stories into ideas.





