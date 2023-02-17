After years of being publicly shamed for “fleecing” the taxpayers with their frivolous and obscure studies, scientists decided to hit back with … an awards show?! This episode, we gate-crash the Grammys of government-funded research, a.k.a. the Golden Goose Awards. The twist of these awards is that they go to scientific research that at first sounds trivial or laughable but then turns out to change the world. We tell the story of one of the latest winners: a lonely Filipino boy who picked up an ice cream cone that was actually a covert vampire assassin. Decades later, that discovery leads to an even bigger one: an entire pharmacy's worth of new drugs hidden just below the surface of the ocean.



EPISODE CREDITS:

Reported by - Latif Nasser and Maria Paz Gutierrez

with help from - Ekedi Fausther-Keeys

Produced by - Maria Paz Gutierrez and Matt Kielty

with help from Ekedi Fausther-Keeys



Original music and sound design contributed by Matt Kielty

with mixing help from Arianne Wack.

Fact-checking by Emily Krieger

Editing by Soren Wheeler who thought the whole episode should have been a little shorter.





Special thanks to Erin Heath, Haylie Swenson, Gwendolyn Bogard, Valeria Sabate and everyone else at AAAS who oversee the Golden Goose Awards. Also to Maggie Luddy, and former Congressman Jim Cooper, Terry Lee Merritt at University of Utah, Jim Tranquada, John McCormack, and the Cosman Shell Collection at Occidental College.



