The Haunting

Two stories of being stuck by the experiences and people that haunt us. First, two parents facing the unfaceable stumble onto an unlikely way of processing their experience and grief: they decide to turn it into a video game. In the end, they find themselves facing what might be, for a game designer or a parent, the hardest design problem ever.

Then, Dennis Conrow was stuck. After a brief stint at college, he’d passed most of his 20’s back home with his parents, sleeping in his childhood room. And just when he finally struck out on his own, fate intervened. He lost both his parents to cancer. So Dennis was left, back in the house, alone. After he hires a group of paranormal investigators Dennis discovers what it really means for a house, or a man, to be haunted.