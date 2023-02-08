Krulwich Sandwich

An ode to one of the shows Founding Fathers, Robert Krulwich.

First, buttons are usually small and unimportant. But not always. Sometimes they are a portal to power, freedom, and destruction. In this segment, we thread together tales of taking charge of the little things in life, of fortunes made and lost, and of the ease with which the world can end. Then, a chance encounter with then President John F. Kennedy and a handshake, and an experiment that will determine how much of us we leave on other people.