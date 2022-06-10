Neanderthal's Revenge

A few months ago, co-Host Latif Nasser, who was otherwise healthy, saw blood in his poop. It was the start of a medical journey that made him not only question what was going on in his body, but also dig into the secret genetic story of how we became human. Curled up in a hospital bathroom, Latif tries to sort out whether his ordeal is the result of a long-lost sibling knifing him in the gut or, on the contrary, a long-forgotten kindness helpfully shared between two human-ish fellow travelers.

Special thanks to Azra Premiji, Avir Mitra, Suzanne Lehrer, David Reich, and Sriram Sankararaman.

