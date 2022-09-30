Playing God

When people are dying and you can only save some, how do you choose? Maybe you save the youngest. Or the sickest. Maybe you even just put all the names in a hat and pick at random. Would your answer change if a sick person was right in front of you?

In this episode, first aired back in 2016, we follow New York Times reporter Sheri Fink as she searches for the answer. In a warzone, a hurricane, a church basement, and an earthquake, the question remains the same. What happens, what should happen, when humans are forced to play God?

The book that inspired this episode about what transpired at Memorial Hospital during Hurricane Katrina, Sheri Fink's exhaustively reported Five Days at Memorial, now a series on Apple TV+.

