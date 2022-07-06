The Power of The Wordless Place

Here at Radiolab we explore big ideas and ask big questions to see how the world works. To do that, we often talk to scientists who are trying to answer those questions by doing experiments and gathering data. But there are some questions that don't give in to experiments and data--there are parts of the human existence that are, essentially, unknowable. This week, we expore the unknowable with an essay on the wilds of wordlessness and and exploration of what is lost with the gaining of language. Then, a sermon that explores the silent places inside faith, of any kind.