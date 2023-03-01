Smuggling Choice

Together with NPR’s Rough Translation we tell the story of a smuggling operation and a wartime mission. First, a high-stakes, covert-operation run by a group of strangers to smuggle abortion pills into war-time Ukraine. Then, we pick up the trail of the pills and find out about the doctors and patients who needed them as our reporters follow the pills around the country. What they learn changes their understanding of how we talk about these pills, and how we talk about choice, in a war.

Special thanks to Wojciech Oleksiak, Katy Lee, Maria Hlazunova, Valeria Fokina, Andrii Degeler, Sara Furxhi, Noel King, Robert Krulwich and Sana Krasikov, and our homies over at Rough Translation. Thanks also to Micah Loewinger and Laura Griffin, Liana Simstrom, Irene Noguchi, and Eleana Tworek. And to our interpreters, Kira Leonova and Tetyana Yurinetz. Thanks to Drs Natalia, Irna & Diana. To Yulia Mytsko, Yulia Babych, Maria Hlazunova, Nika Bielska, Yvette Mrova, Lauren Ramires, Jane Newnham, Olena Shevchenko, Marta Chumako, Jamie Nadal, Jonathan Bearak, and the many others who we spoke with for this story. Thank you to NPR’s International Desk and the team at the Ukraine bureau. Translations from Eugene Alper and Dennis Tkachivsky. Voice over from Lizzie Marchenko and Yuliia Serbenenko. Archival from the Heal Foundation. Illustrations came from Oksana Drachkovska.

Legal guidance provided by Micah Ratner, Lauren Cooperman, and Dentons.

Ethical guidance from Tony Cavin.

And thank you to the many sources and experts we interviewed who asked to remain anonymous.

Episode Credits:



Guest hosted by - Gregory Warner and Molly Webster

Reported by - Katz Laszlo

Produced by - Daniel Girma, Tessa Paoli and Adelina Lancianese

w/ production help from - Nic M. Neves

Mixers - Gilly Moon, James Willetts and Robert Rodriguez

with mixing help from - Jeremy Bloom

Fact-checking by - Marisa Robertson-Textor

and Edited by - Brenna Farrell

Music:

John Ellis composed the Rough Translation theme music. Original music from Dylan Keefe. Additional music from Blue Dot Sessions and FirstCom Music.

