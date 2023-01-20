Ukraine: Under the Counter

In the weeks following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a young doctor in Germany sees that abortion pills are urgently needed in Ukraine. And she wants to help. But getting the drugs into the country means going through Poland, which has some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. So, she gets creative. What unfolds is a high-stakes, covert-operation run by a group of strangers. With everyone deciding: who to trust? In collaboration with NPR’s Rough Translation, we find out what happened.



Part 1 of 2 episodes.



Special thanks to Wojciech Oleksiak, Katy Lee, Maria Hlazunova, Valeria Fokina, Sara Furxhi, Noel King, Robert Krulwich and Sana Krasikov, and our homies over at Rough Translation. Thanks also to Micah Loewinger and Laura Griffin. Illustrations came from Oksana Drachkovska.

And thank you to the many sources and experts we interviewed who asked to remain anonymous.

Episode Credits:



Guest hosted by - Greg Warner and Molly Webster

Reported by - Katz Laslo

Produced by - Daniel Girma and Tessa Paoli

Mixer - Gilly Moon

with mixing help from - Jeremy Bloom

Fact-checking by - Marisa Robertson-Textor

and Edited by - Brenna Farrell

CITATIONS:

Videos

Watch Deutsche Welle’s Abortion in Europe documentary (https://zpr.io/YHctj4bZQwHM) .

Podcasts

