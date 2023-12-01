Could puberty get any more awkward? Turns out, yes. Writer Patrick Burleigh started going through puberty as a toddler. He had pubic hair before he was two years old and a mustache by middle school. All of this was thanks to a rare genetic mutation that causes testotoxicosis, also known as precocious puberty. From the moment he was born, abnormally high levels of testosterone coursed through his body, just as it had in his father’s body, his grandfather’s body, and his great-grandfather’s body. On this week’s episode, Patrick’s premature coming of age story helps us understand just why puberty is so awkward for all of us, and whether and how it helps forge us into the adults we all become.

Reported by - Latif Nasser

with help from - Kelsey Padgett, Ekedi Fausther-Keeys, and Alyssa Jeong-Perry

Produced by - Pat Walters, Alex Neason, and Alyssa Jeong-Perry

with help from - Ekedi Fausther-Keyes and Matt Kielty

with mixing help from - Arianne Wack

Fact-checking by - Diane A. Kelly

and Edited by - Pat Walters

To read Patrick’s own writing about his experience with precocious puberty and to see photos of him as a child, check out his article in The Cut, “A 4-Year-Old Trapped in a Teenager’s Body” (https://zpr.io/athKVQmtfzaN)

In her spare time, our fact checker Diane Kelly is also a comparative anatomist, and you can hear her TEDMED talk, “What We Didn’t Know about Penis Anatomy” (https://zpr.io/MWHFTYBdubHj)



