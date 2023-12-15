As a lifeguard, a paramedic, and then an ER doctor, Blair Bigham found his calling: saving lives. But when he started to work in the ICU, he slowly realized that sometimes keeping people (and their hopes) alive just prolongs the suffering. He wrote a book arguing that a too-late death is just as bad as a too-early one, and that physicians and the public alike need to get better at accepting the inevitability of death sooner. As the book hit the best-seller list, Blair’s own father got diagnosed with a deadly case of pancreatic cancer. Blair’s every impulse was in direct contradiction of the book he just wrote. What should he do? And how can any of us know when to stop fighting death and when to start making peace with it?



Special thanks to Lucie Howell, Heather Haley



EPISODE CREDITS:

Reported by - Latif Nasser

Produced by - Simon Adler

with help from - Alyssa Jeong-Perry

Original music and sound design contributed by - Simon Adler

with mixing help from - Arianne Wack

Fact-checking by - Natalie Middleton

and Edited by - Pat Walters





EPISODE CITATIONS:

Books:

Blair Bigham, Death Interrupted: How Modern Medicine is Complicating the Way We Die (https://zpr.io/a33mEMW64X5h)

