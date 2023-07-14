The Fellowship of the Tree Rings

At a tree ring conference in the relatively treeless city of Tucson, Arizona, three scientists walk into a bar. The trio gets to talking, trying to explain a mysterious set of core samples from the Florida Keys. At some point, they come up with a harebrained idea: put the tree rings next to a seemingly unrelated dataset. Once they do, they notice something that no one has ever noticed before, a force of nature that helped shape modern human history and that is eerily similar to what’s happening on our planet right now. With help from pirates, astronomers and an 80-year-old bartender, this episode will change the way you look at the sun. (Warning: Do not look at the sun.)

Special thanks to Scott St George, Nathaniel Millett, Michael Charles Stambaugh, Justin Maxwell, Clay Tucker, Willem Klooster, Kevin Anchukaitis

EPISODE CREDITS

Reported by - Latif Nasser

with help from - Ekedi Fausther-Keeys and Maria Paz Gutierrez

Produced by - Maria Paz Gutierrez and Pat Walters

with help from - Ekedi Fausther-Keeys and Sachi Mulkey

Mixed by - Jeremy Bloom

with mixing help from - Arianne Wack

Fact-checking by - Natalie Middleton

and Edited by - Pat Walters

CITATIONS:

Books:

Tree Story (https://zpr.io/ULX279uzgW9q) by Valerie Trouet

Sweetness and Power (https://zpr.io/cUEGqGGWMSaQ) by Sidney Mintz

