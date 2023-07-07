Man Against Horse

This is a story about your butt. It’s a story about how you got your butt, why you have your butt, and how your butt might be one of the most important and essential things for you being you, for being human.

Today, Reporter Heather Radke and Producer Matt Kielty talk to two researchers who followed the butt from our ancient beginnings through millions of years of evolution, all the way to today, out to a valley in Arizona, where our butts are put to the ultimate test.

Special thanks to Michelle Legro.

EPISODE CREDITS:

Reported by - Heather Radke and Matt Kielty

Produced by - Matt Kielty

with help from - Simon Adler and Rachael Cusick

Original music and sound design contributed by - Jeremy Bloom

Fact-checking by - Dorie Chevlen

EPISODE CITATIONS:

Books: Butts by Heather Radke

