The Holy Shiver

Lauren Brown gets goosebumps. A lot. Sometimes several times a day. When her partner, writer Carmen Maria Machado, noticed it...she couldn't stop thinking about it. Why does she get them in so many different situations? What’s happening in her body and what does it mean? We take that question and run with it. We face chilly winds, sudden frights, and moments when the world seem to shift under your feet to figure out what the little bumps on our skin might be trying to tell us.

Special thanks to Rachel Gross, Gregory Rupik



EPISODE CREDITS:

Reported by Maria Paz Gutierrez

Produced by Maria Paz Gutierrez, Sindhu Gnanasambandan

Fact-checking by Angely Mercado

EPISODE CITATIONS:



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