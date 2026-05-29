This American Roach

A couple summers ago, Radiolab reporter Alex Neason got out of the shower and almost stepped on her worst nightmare: an American Cockroach. It was flipped onto its back, struggling, and for a split second, Alex swears she felt the spiny tickle of its legs on the underside of her bare foot. And, like every other time she has come into contact with a roach, this sent her into a debilitating spiral of fear, anger, and disgust.



This week, Alex tries to understand what might be behind her fear, in the hopes she can overcome it. And in doing so, Alex learns more about these so-called pests than she could have ever wanted to.



Special thanks to Jessica Ware, Timothy Marzullo, Alexandra Bell, and Changlu Wang



EPISODE CREDITS:

Reported by - Alex Neason

Produced by - Jessica Yung and Annie McEwen

with mixing help from - Jeremy Bloom

Fact-checking by - Sophie Samiee

and Edited by - Pat Walters

EPISODE CITATIONS:

Articles -

Books -

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