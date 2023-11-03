Toy Soldiers

Back in February of 2021, anyone who knew anything thought the War in Ukraine would be over in a few weeks. Russia simply had more bodies to fight with and more steel to kill with.



Fast-forward to today, however, and the war is anything but over. Ukraine has held and regained territory with shocking resilience. Stranger still, a small, cheap gadget that up until now was little more than a toy, has been central to their success.



Today on Radiolab, we track the deployment of this weapon and wonder what happens when you have to look your enemy in the eye before you pull the trigger.



Special thanks to Anna Kaliusna and her team for her footage from the frontline, Yulia Tarisuk for her help with all things Ukrainian language related. And Hanna Rose Shell for her helping us understand the history of camouflage.





EPISODE CREDITS:

Reported by - Simon Adler

Produced by - Simon Adler

Original music and sound design contributed by - Simon Adler and Jeremy Bloom

with mixing by - Jeremy Bloom

Fact-checking by - Natalie Middleton

and Edited by - Becca Bressler

